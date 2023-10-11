Slotegrator adds a new tool to its turnkey online casino solution – a progress bar

Slotegrator’s online casino solution now has a new tool to help players motivate themselves.

Press release.- In the online casino and video game industries, there are two important criteria to satisfy in order to have sustained success — variety and novelty. They keep players engaged, enhance their gaming experience, and give them a chance to try something new. Based on this, Slotegrator’s online casino solution now has a new tool to help players motivate themselves — a progress bar.

Slotegrator’s turnkey online casino solution is a platform that is simultaneously 1) intuitively customizable for casino operators, and 2) player-centric. The company’s development team balances both of these priorities when developing new features.

The new progress bar tracks players’ history, demonstrating all their wins, opportunities, and key indicators in the online casino. It is a multifunctional information widget for players that shows the entire history of the player’s achievements, acting as a self-motivation tool.

Its main advantage is that it is always visible. The player doesn’t have to look through different locations to find out how many bonuses he has, how many tournaments he has completed, etc. The widget can be placed at the header, sidebar, or any page of the online casino. This is what allows players to constantly track their progress, improve their strategy, and let small wins build up into big ones.

The progress bar has been implemented on the ‘My progress’ widget in the lobby, which allows players to track their activity. The progress bar tracks multiple dimensions of player behaviour, including:

Bonuses (amount and wager)

Tournaments (number of points and what place the player holds in each active tournament they’re participating in)

Cashbacks (the amount that will be paid to the players for deposits)

Quests (the progress of the quests in which the player is participating)

Levels of loyalty and experience

The progress bar can make it easier for players to track their performance and accomplishments, giving the casino increasing value over time and improving its retention rate. This innovative new feature in the Casino Builder module of Slotegrator’s turnkey online casino solution lets players track their activity without being distracted from it.

Dmytro Taran, COO at Slotegrator, said: “It demonstrates to players all their wins and tracks everything he has accomplished. Also, it helps to correct their strategy on the way to victory. All data is grouped, so the player can track all the activities quickly and well-timed. The Slotegrator team is convinced that it is a new level of player care.”

Slotegrator is ready to demonstrate the widget at the demo of the turnkey online casino solution. You can apply for it at https://slotegrator.pro/contacts.html

