Sky River Casino becomes Sacramento State Athletics’ official partner

The deal will run until June 2027.

US.- Sky River Casino, in California, has become Sacramento State Athletics’ official partner. The deal included title sponsorship of the Causeway Classic football game on November 23 and will continue until June 2027.

The casino will feature a Sky River Casino End Zone, with a VIP area and will sponsor in-game activities and promotions at all home football games.

Sky River Casino president Michael J. Facenda said: “We are honored to support Sacramento State Athletics and its amazing programs, which are a major point of pride for the entire community. Our local universities serve as an important pathway to a successful future, and we know participating in sports can make a tremendous difference in achieving goals and reaching entirely new heights.”

Sacramento State President Luke Wood added: “Sky River Casino and Wilton Rancheria are key partners with Sacramento State Athletics, helping the university’s commitment to serve Native communities through strategic partnerships and initiatives. This is more than a new center or program – it’s a college designed for those interested in learning more about Native life, history and culture, led by a powerful leader and respected educator in our Native community.”

Jesus Tarango, chairman of Wilton Rancheria, commented: “It is deeply meaningful to observe Native American Heritage Day at the Causeway Classic and to witness Wilton Rancheria being recognized on the field. Supporting initiatives such as the Sacramento State Native American College is of paramount importance to our community, as it empowers our youth and creates opportunities for future generations.”

Sky River Casino opened in 2022 and was built by Wilton Rancheria in partnership with Boyd Gaming Corporation, which manages the property. It has 100,000 square feet of gaming space, 2,100 slot machines, 80 table games, and 18 restaurants, bars, and lounge destinations.

The venue has announced an expansion project, which includes a High-Limit room, a 300-room hotel, a spa, an outdoor pool, and an event space to be developed in two construction phases. The first phase is expected to be completed by summer 2025 and the second by early 2027.