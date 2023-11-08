Six US gambling affiliates create Responsible Gambling Affiliate Association

The coalition will serve as a trade association to advocate for responsible advertising.

US.- Six major US gambling affiliates have founded the Responsible Gambling Affiliate Association (RGAA). The group’s initial members are Better Collective, Catena Media, Gambling.com Group, oddschecker Global Media, Spotlight Sports Group and XLMedia. The coalition will serve as a trade association to advocate for regulation, responsible advertising and consumer protection.

The association says it has five strategic pillars: the promotion of competitive gambling markets, industry education through developing initiatives, consumer protection, empowerment, and choice, advertising codes of conduct to ensure ethical marketing and advertising practices, and responsible business practices.

Mark Frank Pedersen, CEO of North America at Better Collective, said: “We are committed to doing everything possible to help empower our industry to promote gambling as entertainment and enable our customers to enjoy our products and services responsibly. Having the industry come together with a unified approach to creating standards and guidelines puts the best interests of our consumers, customers, and their families at the forefront.”

Michael Daly, chief executive officer of Catena Media, commented: “The US gambling market is swiftly regulating, and affiliates are vital to the overall industry. Catena Media is proud to be a founding member of the RGAA, an association committed to promoting responsible, positive wagering experiences through legal, regulated operators.”

Charles Gillespie, chief executive officer of Gambling.com Group, added: “All stakeholders in the American online gambling market need to understand the critical role affiliate companies play in helping regulated online gambling operators achieve their growth targets.”

Stuart Simms, chief executive officer of oddschecker Global Media, said: “Our consumers are at the heart of everything we do so we, together with our fellow founding members, wanted to lead the way in promoting social responsibility in the affiliate industry and creating a safer gambling environment for consumers in the US as that market continues to grow. Our ambition is that the RGGA will support fair play for all.”

Mark Renshaw, chief executive officer of Spotlight Sports Group, commented: “Spotlight Sports Group has always been at the forefront of the responsible gambling ecosystem, consistently looking to go above and beyond regulatory requirements.”

David King, chief executive officer of XLMedia plc, said: “XLMedia is very proud to be a founding member of the RGAA, an association committed to promoting responsible online gambling. As an affiliate marketing company, we play a critical role in providing consumers with choice while supporting regulated online gambling operators to reach customers and grow their business.”

