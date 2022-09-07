Focus Gaming News | EMEA | Business

SIS names Bartlomiej Michalek as commercial manager for UK and Europe

Bartlomiej Michalek has previously worked at LV Bet and Betcris.
Bartlomiej Michalek joins SIS from Enteractive, where he served as country sales manager for Malta.

UK.- Sports Information Services (SIS) has named Poland-based Bartlomiej Michalek as its new commercial manager for the UK and Europe. He joins the live betting services provider from Enteractive, where he spent six and a half years, most recently as country sales manager for Malta.

Before joining Enteractive, where Michalek also served as a sales coach and reactivation sales agent, he passed stints at LV Bet and Betcris.

Michalek said: “Starting a new role at any company can be a challenge, but my industry background means that in joining such a well-established supplier at the head of its field, I’m confident that I’m going to have all the tools at my disposal to achieve this.

“Having such a comprehensive product offering, including market-leading Live Racing and rapidly growing numbers and competitive gaming products, means that I believe SIS will continue to maintain its impressive trajectory.”

Helen Ridley, SIS head of sales for the UK and Europe, said: “Bartlomiej joins us at an ideal time to enhance the increased delivery of our wide range of 24/7 betting content to our partners, including the recently launched CS:GO Competitive Gaming product which we believe will resonate with bettors in the UK and Europe.

“Making our market-leading, 24/7 solutions available to an ever-growing customer base requires safe, experienced hands and I have no doubt that Bart is the right person to achieve this.”

SIS has made a series of appointments in recent months, naming Brenda Strickland as regulatory and business affairs manager and Sean Beirne as US commercial manager US-facing SIS Content Services.

Adam Conway has been named as head of competitive gaming, Aiden Tracey as head of racing trading, and Julian Wheeler as chief technology officer.

