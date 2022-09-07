SIS names Bartlomiej Michalek as commercial manager for UK and Europe

Bartlomiej Michalek joins SIS from Enteractive, where he served as country sales manager for Malta.

UK.- Sports Information Services (SIS) has named Poland-based Bartlomiej Michalek as its new commercial manager for the UK and Europe. He joins the live betting services provider from Enteractive, where he spent six and a half years, most recently as country sales manager for Malta.

Before joining Enteractive, where Michalek also served as a sales coach and reactivation sales agent, he passed stints at LV Bet and Betcris.

Michalek said: “Starting a new role at any company can be a challenge, but my industry background means that in joining such a well-established supplier at the head of its field, I’m confident that I’m going to have all the tools at my disposal to achieve this.

“Having such a comprehensive product offering, including market-leading Live Racing and rapidly growing numbers and competitive gaming products, means that I believe SIS will continue to maintain its impressive trajectory.”

Helen Ridley, SIS head of sales for the UK and Europe, said: “Bartlomiej joins us at an ideal time to enhance the increased delivery of our wide range of 24/7 betting content to our partners, including the recently launched CS:GO Competitive Gaming product which we believe will resonate with bettors in the UK and Europe.

“Making our market-leading, 24/7 solutions available to an ever-growing customer base requires safe, experienced hands and I have no doubt that Bart is the right person to achieve this.”

SIS has made a series of appointments in recent months, naming Brenda Strickland as regulatory and business affairs manager and Sean Beirne as US commercial manager US-facing SIS Content Services.

Adam Conway has been named as head of competitive gaming, Aiden Tracey as head of racing trading, and Julian Wheeler as chief technology officer.

