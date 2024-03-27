SIS launches esports product in Kentucky with bet365

The firm has entered the market with ebasketball from its esports product suite.

US.- SIS Content Services, part of the SIS Group (Sports Information Services) has launched ebasketball from its esports product suite in Kentucky with bet365. The announcement follows the firm’s launches of esports products in New Jersey and Colorado.

Michele Fischer, vice president of SIS Content Services, said: “As Kentucky is a basketball state, we are confident that our ebasketball product will provide an elevated experience for the bettors on the bet365 platform. Our offices are located in Louisville, so it is meaningful to be part of the sports betting infrastructure in our home state.”

See also: FanDuel TV to stream prep race for the 150th Kentucky Derby

Richard Ames, chief executive of SIS, and president of SIS Content Services, added: “To grow our esports content across the US has been an aim of ours for some time, and to be able to expand our competitive gaming product into a third US state showcases how we are well-placed to deliver engaging wagering experiences to bettors.”

In February, SIS Content Services signed a deal with bet365 to deliver its global horse racing content to Colorado.