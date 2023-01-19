Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan completes renovation

Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan Casino Resort has announced that it has completed its hotel room remodel and upgrades to the golf courses.

US.- Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan Casino Resort, in San Diego, California, has announced that it has completed its hotel renovation including guestrooms, suites and hospitality suites. The venue has also made several upgrades to its golf courses.

Opened 66 years ago, the renovation brings the property back to its roots. Each of the hotel’s 82 guestrooms, 14 suites and four hospitality suites have been updated to include new paint, flooring and window treatments. In addition to the room remodel, Singing Hills has recently made several upgrades to its golf courses, driving range and bar area at Red Tail Bar & Grill.

Chris Vance, art director at Sycuan Casino Resort, said: “With such great bones like the exposed brick, breeze block details, ceiling beams and vaulted ceilings, it was clear that I wanted to go back in time and play up the charm of this 1956 hotel. My inspiration came from nostalgic Palm Springs desert vacations and what staying and golfing at this mod oasis may have been like back in the day.”

Rob Cinelli, general manager at Singing Hills Golf Resort, added: “Over the past several months, our team has really poured their heart and soul into enhancing the experience here at Singing Hills. From our newly renovated guestrooms, redesigned bar space and the many golf course improvements we currently have underway, we’re excited for our new and longtime guests to begin enjoying several new aspects of our property.”

Last year, Sycuan Casino Resort and San Diego Loyal Soccer Club announced a strategic partnership. Sycuan sponsors the newly renamed “Sycuan Endline Suites” at Torero Stadium.

The all-inclusive premium seating area is located on-field along the east endline of the soccer team’s stadium. The deal also includes a season-long “Golden Goal” contest.

California voters reject sports betting proposals

Voters in California rejected proposals to legalise sports betting in California on November 8’s ballot. Both tribal-backed Proposition 26 and commercial-supported Proposition 27 failed to pass.

Some $500m is reported to have been spent on the campaigns for proposals to open a market in the US’s most populous state, making it the most expensive campaign yet.