SimplePlay will launch a new slot game “World Cup Night”

Press release.- Looking ahead to the next World Cup Qatar 2022, SimplePlay gets in tune. The company announced the launch of a new slot game “World Cup Night”.

“World Cup Night” is a 3×5-reel, 30-line slot. It has a Mysterious Wild Feature, which is available in Free Games.

Also, it gives three additional Wild types: Extra Wild, Extra Reel Wild, and Bomb Wild! All 3 Wild types add more Wild Symbols onto the reels and create more chances to win.

