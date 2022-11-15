Caesars Sportsbook launches mobile sports betting app in Maryland

Maryland customers can sign up ahead of the launch of mobile sports betting.

Caesars’ app is available for download ahead of the launch of mobile sports betting in the state.

US.- Caesars Sportsbook has announced that its app is available for download in Maryland ahead of the launch of mobile sports betting in the state. The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital said: “The Caesars Sportsbook app is ready to deliver an unmatched sports wagering experience in Maryland, true to Caesars’ legacy in the state. Today’s launch for pre-registration is a great way for Maryland sports fans to prepare for mobile sports betting’s full launch. We’d like to thank our exceptional local partnership team and state regulators for making this possible.”

Caesars Sportsbook has offered in-person sports betting at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore since the launch of retail sports betting in December 2021. The recently renovated sportsbook is accepting cash deposits to fund mobile sports betting accounts and providing help with sign up for the app.

The Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck will be at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore to promote the launch. The 18-wheeler truck has been travelling across the US and stopping at sporting events to provide fan experiences.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission has sent ten mobile sports betting applicants for final approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC), which could award licences at its next meeting on November 21. The ten operators are Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, Betfred, BetMGM, DraftKings, Fanatics, Parx, Barstool Sportsbook, PointsBet, BetRivers.