SGG Media and Pro League Network sign social media sports partnership

The marketing agency will create campaigns for the live sports producer.

US.- SGG Media, a sports social media marketing agency, has announced a partnership with Pro League Network (PLN), a producer of live sports for sportsbook operators. The agency will create social media marketing campaigns for Pro League Network’s sports content.

PLN’s portfolio of sports includes competitions such as the World Putting League, CarJitsu Championship, SlapFIGHT Championships, and the streetball 3×3 league str33t, produced in partnership with Kevin Garnett and Big Ticket Sports.

Troy Paul, SGG Media CEO, said: “Many of Pro League Network’s events offer legal wagering our targeted micro-influencer social media sports fan audience may find interesting and entertaining. The sports offered may be something you have never seen before, but they are compelling, and you can’t turn away once these events start streaming!”

“We aim to modernize sports entertainment by capitalizing on the exploding live-streaming sports wagering market. SGG Media’s experience in social media, excellent portfolio of highly engaged micro-influencer content creators, and unique approach to marketing are leading this new chapter in the history of alternative sports.”

Mike Salvaris and Bill Yucatonis, Pro League Network co-founders, added: “Pro League Network’s goal is to introduce fun, live, betable, professional sports events to a new generation of players. These types of sports are fun for groups of fans to stream and watch in their own physical and online communities.”