SG:certified joins Pitch! @RTG London line-up

Pitch! night is one of three exciting networking events at the London conference.

Press release.- September 2023 will see London’s first Regulating the Game conference. The hugely successful immersive 5-day program is already well-established in Australia and focuses on leading-edge research, regulatory policy and practice and ethical leadership in the gambling sector.

Pitch! night is one of three exciting networking events at the London conference which brings together innovators and the sector to herald breakthrough products and services that help the industry meet and exceed minimum standards, inspire ethical leadership and excite the sector.

SG:certified understands the unique challenges gambling operators face when it comes to staying compliant with ever-evolving regulations. That realisation was the inspiration behind our efforts to build a one-of-a-kind compliance platform designed around a comprehensive suite of services that help operators meet all their necessary requirements while uplifting industry standards and improving regulatory outcomes. Our platform was created as an all-in-one solution for operators and regulators alike.

“Pitch! @RTG is being launched at the London conference and we are terribly excited to showcase leading-edge products and services and celebrate innovation in the sector with some fantastic firms lined up to deliver quick-fire talks. Pitch! is a key networking event during the conference and has generated a terrific buzz with a strong interest to secure a pitch. Make sure you don’t miss out on this inaugural event and get your expression of interest in now and secure your conference tickets,” said Paul Newson, principal Senet Advisory.

“We are really excited to be part of Pitch! @RTG and have the opportunity to show people the SG:certified platform and the benefits it provides across the industry from Operators to Regulators and everyone in between,” said Maris Catania, Senior Safer Gambling Consultant, SG:certified Pitches! already announced include Tony Walker, Head of Financial Services & Gambling at Armalytix, Robin Paine and Laura Bedborough of ClientScan, and Shelley Langan-Newton, CEO of the tech company SQR Group Limited with more firms to be announced in the coming weeks.

Submissions are still open for firms or individuals seeking to present innovative ideas, products and services at the Pitch! @RTG event to key figures within the global gambling industry.