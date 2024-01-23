Seminole Hard Rock’s Keith Sheldon takes on new brand management role

Sheldon has been named president of entertainment and brand management.

US.- Seminole Hard Rock has added new responsibilities for Keith Sheldon, current president of entertainment. He will now serve as president of entertainment and brand management for Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International.

Sheldon will oversee brand management, consumer marketing, brand partnerships and sponsorship revenue generation. He will continue to oversee all aspects of entertainment including programming, talent buying, nightlife and industry relations. Sheldon will continue to report to Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming.

He has served as president of entertainment for four years, booking entertainment, sports, and lifestyle events including The Rolling Stones, Metallica, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and Maluma. He partnerships with the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and Las Vegas Grand Prix, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Allen said: “Since Keith joined our team in 2020 to lead our entertainment efforts, he has played an integral role in elevating Hard Rock and Seminole Hard Rock brands through strategic partnerships and once-in-a-lifetime events for our guests. We’re excited for Keith to continually build upon those incredible entertainment experiences with new partners and bolster our brands in new and exciting ways in his expanded role.”

Sheldon commented: “I am honored to work with incredible performers, partners, and Team Members at Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming and look forward to growing our unique brand offerings for entertainment lovers and guests around the world.”

In December, Seminole Hard Rock named Elena Alvarez as senior vice president of marketing and brand partnerships for Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International. She is responsible for the development of brand activations and integrating assets across hotels, cafes, retail and casinos.

Seminole Tribe launches sports betting in Florida

The Seminole Tribe of Florida has launched retail sports betting, craps, and roulette at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood.

Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. and other members of the Seminole Tribal Council, plus Seminole Gaming CEO and Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen led a ceremony at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. First roll and first spin ceremonies were held at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood.