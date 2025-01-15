SBC Summit Rio introduces Payment Expert Summit

The Summit is scheduled for 25 to 27 February 2025 at the Riocentro in Rio de Janeiro.

Press release.- SBC Summit Rio 2025 is set to debut the “Payment Expert Summit”, a specialised event uniting regional and international operators with the industry’s leading payment and fintech providers.

The Summit’s inclusion will support stakeholders in adopting innovative, user-friendly payment solutions while deepening their understanding of the latest compliance requirements—essential for thriving in the newly regulated Brazilian market.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO and founder of SBC, remarked: “Brazil’s Ministry of Finance has introduced Normative Ordinance No. 615, setting strict regulations for payment transactions in the gambling sector. For brands entering Brazil, this highlights the importance of prioritising seamless, user-friendly, and fully compliant experiences for players.

With the Payment Expert Summit, brands gain the insights and resources to create better customer experiences and thrive in Brazil’s challenging market.”

Scheduled for 25 to 27 February 2025 at the Riocentro in Rio de Janeiro, the second edition of SBC Summit Rio will bring together 15,000 industry professionals, offering a blend of networking, product showcases, and education for those eyeing Brazil.

On the show floor, delegates can get a first-hand look at the latest advancements in payment technologies, solutions, and platforms. Brands already confirmed include Fiserv, IDnow, Pagsmile, Paybrokers, PayRetailers, Pronto Paga, Trio Payments, UNICO, and Z.ro Bank.

On the educational front, those attending can look forward to in-depth discussions on Brazil’s current payment landscape, strategies for maintaining compliance in Brazil, advancements in fintech, future innovations in payments, and strategies to combat fraud.

Commencing the track is the panel titled ‘Payment Landscape: Key Provisions and Opportunities’, which will delve into how new market entrants can thrive in Brazil under the country’s new payment regulations. Hosting industry leaders Paulo Gerber (COO, Gamersbank), Wesley Cardia (Former President, ANJL), Luiz Moraes (CFO, SevenX Gaming), and Leonardo Baptista (CEO, Pay4Fun), alongside panel moderator Ludiara Sousa (Head of Payments, Blaze), the panel will explore the mandatory implementation of PIX, strategies for navigating the evolving regulatory landscape, and the challenges and opportunities these changes present.

The session titled ‘Fintech Revolution: Where Money Meets Tech’ will spotlight the latest advancements in fintech. Featuring experts Fernanda Meirelles (Partner, Media and Gaming Area, FAS Advogados), Gabriel Romão (CFO & Head of Finance, Galera Bet), Arthur Silva (Founder and CEO, Alfa Entretenimento) and moderator Vitória Lopes Goellner (Legal Counsel, BET77), the panel will address recent fintech regulations, successfully collaborating with financial institutions, and case studies showcasing how fintech drives business success.

The panel, titled ‘A Collaborative Approach to Fraud Prevention,’ will equip brands with advanced strategies to effectively tackle fraudulent behavior. Featuring Roberta Guedes (Director of Financial Compliance, iBetta Bet Compliance LTDA), Ludiara Sousa (Head of Payments, Blaze), Samer Atassi (VP of LATAM, Jumio), and Gabriel Barbabela (Lead Product Manager, Veriff), the session will focus on essential tactics to address fraud challenges and implement strategies that boost player retention and revenue while mitigating identity attacks.

In addition to the ‘Payment Expert Summit’ conference sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to expand their knowledge of the Brazilian market through dedicated tracks covering casino & sports betting, regulatory & compliance, tech innovations, player protection, and the Affiliate Leaders Summit.