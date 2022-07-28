Saritasa launches VersusPoker platform

The platform will host private poker games online.

US.- Software development and technology company Saritasa has announced the launch of VersusPoker, a private-game online poker platform. Set up to host private poker games online as a social and visual experience, the platform offers Texas hold ’em. There are plans to add new games in the future.

Created by father and son Paul and Jack Wasserman, the platform simulates a live gaming experience with dynamically changeable blinds. It features audio and a video avatar that shows players at their table positions. It allows players to customise aspects of gameplay. An early access version is free to play.

Statistics are tracked, viewable and separated into cash and tournament-specific reports. Players can see how much money they’ve won or lost against every other player, their VPIP, PFR and Continuation Bet percentages, biggest pot won, and how much money they’ve lost by folding the best hand.

Paul Wasserman, co-founder of VersusPoker, commented: “No platform existed that allowed players to replicate what it is like to play poker in an in-person setting. We designed VersusPoker from the ground up to capture that live feeling of playing with friends. In addition, as avid gamers, we added stream-centric features like the Versus Heads-Up Showdown, so both players and viewers alike feel as if they’re watching a professionally televised game.”

Saritasa CEO Nik Froehlich said: “When Paul and Jack came to us with their concept for a private poker site, we were thrilled at the challenge. Poker is a complex game – an online version is even more so.”

GGPoker launches Poker Integrity Council

GGPoker has announced the launch of the Poker Integrity Council (PIC) as part of an industry effort to avoid cheating in poker. The PIC will be responsible for conducting fair reviews, and investigating all allegations of cheating while enforcing sanctions for rule-breakers.

Integrated by community members, PIC will be an independent body and will investigate suspicious gameplay at GGPoker tables. Once an online poker account is flagged for reasons such as potential real-time assistance (RTA) use, ghosting, or other illegal activities, the PIC will vote on whether or not disciplinary action is required.