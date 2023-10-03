Saratoga Casino Holdings increases commitment to Natchez community

Saratoga Casino Holdings completed its purchase of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel a year ago.

US.- A year after Saratoga Casino Holdings completed its purchase of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel, in Mississippi, the firm will increase its commitment to the community of Natchez.

Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel is the sole contributor to the Natchez Community Development Fund allocated for economic and community development. In 2022, the property donated $243,000 to the fund. A portion of the donation has gone toward the reopening of the North Natchez Youth Center and the ongoing renovation of the Duncan Park Clubhouse. The donation for 2023 will increase to $273,000.

Bluffs Casino Hotel has also launched a Player Appreciation event and has awarded $9.4m in jackpots.

Sam Gerrity, chief executive officer of Saratoga Casino Holdings, said: “An overarching goal of our company is giving back to the communities in which we operate. Throughout our history, we’ve given over $3m to organizations whose core missions are to improve the quality of life in their local communities. That same value holds true here in Natchez, a community in which we consider ourselves honored to be a part of.”

Tim Morrissey, vice president and general manager of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel, added: “The people of Natchez have been extremely welcoming and I truly enjoy being a part of this community. I take great pride in being an active member of many local organizations and look forward to leading the Community Development Fund to achieve the best benefit for the local community.”

Saratoga Casino Holding LLC completed its purchase of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel in October 2022 after receiving a gaming licence from the Mississippi Gaming Commission to operate the casino. The company also owns Saratoga Casino Hotel in Saratoga Springs, New York, and Saratoga Casino Black Hawk in Colorado.

Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel is located on the Mississippi River. It opened in 2012 and offers over 450 slot machines, 14 table games and a sportsbook. It also has a restaurant and bar, and a 141-room hotel.

Mississippi casinos generate $218m in revenue in July

The Mississippi Gaming Commission (MGC) has reported that the state’s 28 casinos generated $218.5m in revenue in July, from poker, slots and table games. Revenue increased by 3.5 per cent compared to July 2022 ($211m) and by 10 per cent from June this year ($198.1m).

Coastal casinos reported revenue of $143.1m in July, while revenue at northern casinos amounted to $48.3m and central casinos generated $27m. Revenue for the first seven months of the year amounted to $1.47bn.