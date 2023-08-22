Mississippi casinos generate $218m in revenue in July

The Mississippi Gaming Commission has reported that casino revenue increased year-on-year.

US.- The Mississippi Gaming Commission (MGC) has reported that the state’s 28 casinos generated $218.5m in revenue in July, from poker, slots and table games. Revenue increased by 3.5 per cent compared to July 2022 ($211m) and by 10 per cent from June this year ($198.1m).

Coastal casinos reported revenue of $143.1m in July, while revenue at northern casinos amounted to $48.3m and central casinos generated $27m. Revenue for the first seven months of the year amounted to $1.47bn.

Sports betting in July

Mississippi’s sports betting handle was $17.7m in July. That’s a 3.3 per cent decrease from $18.3m in July 2022 and down 13.2 per cent compared with $20.4m in June of this year. July’s sports betting handle was the lowest monthly total of the year so far.

Sports betting revenue reached $2.5m, level with the $2.5m posted in July 2022 and 38.9 per cent ahead of the total for June this year ($2.5m).