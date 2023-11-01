Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas renovates poker room

The Station Casinos venue has also renovated its high-limit slots room.

US.- Station Casinos’ Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino has revamped its poker room and high-limit slots room. The venue is located in Northwest Las Vegas.

The newly renovated poker room features 14 new poker tables across a 2,450-square-foot space. It has nine high-definition TVs and USB chargers at every table. The 4,500-square-foot high-limit slots room features over 70 new slot games, a dedicated cage, a VIP host office and a bar with bar-top gaming.

Brent Arena, vice president and general manager of Santa Fe Station, said: “With a wonderful lineup of new amenities at Santa Fe Station, our guests are welcome to a whole new level of excitement and entertainment in the Northwest.”

Station Casinos has launched a new STN Mobile app that integrates the company’s gaming products with on-property amenities. Through the STN Mobile app, customers can view their Boarding Pass account status and balances, receive and redeem offers, find their favorite slot games, link directly to the slot machine of their choice and view jackpots.

The app provides access to a range of non-gaming amenities, including hotel, dining, bowling, pool and spa reservations, movie and show tickets, meeting and convention schedules, and more. The app also provides a valet function at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino.