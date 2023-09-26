Station Casinos launches new app

Customers can view their account, receive offers and find their favorite slot games.

US.- Station Casinos has launched a new STN Mobile app that integrates the company’s gaming products with on-property amenities. Through the STN Mobile app, customers can view their Boarding Pass account status and balances, receive and redeem offers, find their favorite slot games, link directly to the slot machine of their choice and view jackpots.

The app provides access to a range of non-gaming amenities, including hotel, dining, bowling, pool and spa reservations, movie and show tickets, meeting and convention schedules, and more. The app also provides a valet function at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino.

Tom Mikulich, senior vice president of innovation at Station Casinos, added: “Our mission with STN Mobile was to be a one-stop-shop mobile experience which came to life with the support of our partners at Sightline. The new app delivers the power of the Station Casinos Boarding Pass directly to the palm of our guests’ hands, seamlessly integrating our gaming products with our other on-property amenities.”

Earlier this year, Station Casinos announced the debut of STN Charms, an NFT casino loyalty rewards programme.