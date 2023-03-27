Sagevas exploring sale of Betfirst Group

The media group is exploring options for the Belgian sports betting company.

Belgium.- It’s been reported that media company Sagevas has brought in Rothschild Bank to “examine strategic options” for its sports betting company Betfirst Group. A sale is believed to be the most likely option favoured by Sagevas founding shareholder IPM Group.

Betfirst is one of the three biggest sports betting operators in Belgium alongside Bwin and Unibet. It was the first operator to receive an online sports betting licence, gaining the licence in 2012 to supplement its retail betting outlets. It currently has 480 franchise newsagents operating its self-service betting terminals.

Rothschild Bank is reported to have met with several parties, but it’s believed that no decision has been made. It may be possible to open Betfirst to a larger player without a full sale, but it would be an attractive acquisition with the company having rejected takeover interest in the past.

Last year, Betfirst reported €50m in net Gaming revenue and 25,000 monthly active players. The company’s gambling division has around 50 employees, with around half of them located in Malta.

Belgium to ban all gambling ads from July 1

The Belgian government has decided to go ahead with a blanket ban on almost all gambling advertising from July 1. The country has already been tightening its rules, but the new decree will ban all broadcast and online ads as well as all gambling ads in public spaces.

From July 1, gambling advertising will be banned from television, radio, cinemas, magazines, newspapers, all public spaces and online on websites and social media. This will be followed by a ban on gambling advertising in sports stadiums from January 1, 2025, and a ban on gambling sponsorship in professional sports from January 1, 2028.