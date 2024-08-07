SA Gaming and Timeless Tech announce new collaboration

Timeless Tech has expanded its gaming offering by integrating SA Gaming’s portfolio.

Press release.- SA Gaming and Timeless Tech, an industry game aggregator, have announced a new partnership. Through this agreement, SA Gaming’s portfolio of casino games and live dealer solutions will be integrated into Timeless Tech’s comprehensive aggregation platform.

Nicola Cainero, COO of Timeless Tech, said: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with SA Gaming. This collaboration is important for us as it enhances our live games portfolio.

“We believe this partnership will bring positive benefits to both companies. We appreciate the trust SA Gaming has placed in us and look forward to a successful collaboration.”

SA Gaming’s CSO, Osman Walker added, “Timeless Tech’s robust platform and gaming solutions are helping us expand our reach to operators, delivering an unparalleled experience to more players. Timeless Tech is proving to be an invaluable partner as we continue to grow together.”

According to SA Gaming, the integration of its content into the Timeless Tech aggregation platform will ensure a smooth and efficient delivery, allowing for quick deployment and minimal technical overhead for operators.

Both companies are committed to delivering exceptional gaming experiences and are confident that this partnership will drive further growth and success in the online gaming industry.