Russia’s FSB breaks up gambling operation at prison

Russia.- The Federal Security Service (FSB) claims to have broken up an illegal gambling operation at a prison in the Rostov region. Local media have reported that agents seized playing cards, casino chips, a mobile phone, SIM cards and other equipment at Penal Colony No. 14 in Novocherkassk.

Reports state that one inmate identified as the organiser allegedly paid winners an average of 100,000 rubles ($1,100) per month via bank transfers twice a month. The alleged organiser was reportedly a 30-year-old inmate serving a four-year sentence for theft. He now faces an extra two years in prison for illegal gambling activities.

The raid follows two recent prison uprisings in the Rostov and Volgograd regions, which have raised concerns about security in Russia’s prison system.

