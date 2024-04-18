Rush Street Interactive renews deal with Mike Francesa

The New York sports broadcaster will continue to provide network and social media content.

US.- Rush Street Interactive has announced the renewal of its exclusive multi-year agreement with New York sports broadcaster Mike Francesa. He will continue to serve as a provider of network and social media content.

Francesa will host a new daily show on YouTube on The Mike Francesa Podcast channel, offering insights and game reactions. He will also produce a series of digital videos for the BetRivers platform and will meet and greet BetRivers customers in markets on the East Coast.

Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, said: “We are delighted to have Mike Francesa, the undisputed ‘King of New York’ radio, renew his partnership with our BetRivers family of Brand Ambassadors. Our BetRivers audience will now be able to see and hear Mike every weekday! Our customers tell us that his passion for sports, along with the stories Mike shares from when he worked with Jimmy the Greek, add a new level of fun to their betting experiences, further solidifying RSI’s dedication to providing top tier sportsbook entertainment.”

Francesa commented: “I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with BetRivers, which in my opinion offers the best online sportsbook in the industry. Joining forces with the RSI team enables me to connect with fans in exciting and easily accessible ways, while providing my insight and instant reaction to the biggest games to audiences not only in New York but across BetRivers markets nationwide.”

See also: Play’n GO announces expansion of Rush Street Interactive partnership with Pennsylvania launch on BetRivers Platform