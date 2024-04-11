Play’n GO announces expansion of Rush Street Interactive partnership with Pennsylvania launch on BetRivers Platform 

The company’s games are now live with leading operator RSI in Michigan, West Virginia, New Jersey, and the Keystone State.

Press release.- Play’n GO has announced further expansion of its partnership with leading US operator Rush Street Interactive (“RSI”), which operates the BetRivers platform. The Swedish gaming giant’s content is now available with BetRivers in Pennsylvania.

Play’n GO has already had great success with Rush Street Interactive via the BetRivers brand in Michigan, New Jersey, and West Virginia, and this expansion sees the partnership extend to a fourth US state. This announcement follows Play’n GO’s procurement of a Pennsylvania licence in March and will see BetRivers players in Pennsylvania gain access to some classic titles from the Play’n GO catalogue, including Reactoonz and Boat Bonanza.

Play’n GO is now licenced in six US states and is aiming to be active in every regulated market, in the US and around the world.

Magnus Natt och Dag, commercial director of North America, Play’n GO said, “We’re excited to expand our US offering into the great state of Pennsylvania and are proud to do so with the innovative and well-respected team at BetRivers, with whom we’ve already enjoyed such great success in recent months. Play’n GO is committed to a safe, sustainable, entertainment-led industry, and we know that the team at BetRivers share that same vision.”

Meanwhile, Richard Schwartz, CEO of Rush Street Interactive, said, “We’re very happy to be expanding our partnership with Play’n Go into Pennsylvania on our BetRivers platform. Play’n Go has an impressive portfolio of popular titles and we are thrilled to offer our BetRivers PA players their innovative and top-quality games.”