Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady to host NFL Playoff Championship Party

The New York venue will host a free party on January 28.

US.- Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady, in New York, is set to host an NFL Playoff Championship Party on January 28. The free event will be held at Van Slyck’s bar and will be open to the public.

Guests are invited to attend Rivers Casino’s Playoff Championship Party from 4pm until 7pm. The first 200 National Football League (NFL) fans can enjoy a complimentary appetizer buffet, a drink and the opportunity to win prizes.

Meanwhile, online sportsbook and official sports betting partner of the NFL, FanDuel, signed a deal with four-time champion, Rob Gronkowski for the 2024 Super Bowl campaign “Kick of Destiny 2.” The final game will take place on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The campaign will see Rob Gronkowski return to the Super Bowl finale where he will attempt to kick another field goal. Fans will be able to make a free pick on whether Gronkowski will score or not, with the decisions marketed as “Make” or “Miss” through the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

North Carolina sports betting won’t launch in time for the Super Bowl

Legal sports betting in North Carolina is unlikely to go live on time for the Super Bowl in February. That’s according to a statement from the North Carolina Lottery Commission after a meeting in December.

North Carolina’s legal mobile sports betting market must start between January 8 and mid-June. Commissioners had already ruled out January 8 as a realistic go-live date, but now say the Super Bowl on February 11 is out, too.

Commission chairman Ripley Rand said: “We see questions about whether sports betting will be up and running in time for the Super Bowl. It’s clear, however, with all the work remaining to be done and the timetable set out in state law that unfortunately won’t be the case.”