Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady to run training programme

It will run its Casino Dealer Academy.

US.- Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady, in New York, is to run a six-week training programme at its Casino Dealer Academy. Classes will begin on January 8. Classes will be held from Monday through Friday. Applicants must be 21 or older.

The programme is open to participants of all levels, from beginners with no knowledge of table games to those with more experience. Once they pass a final audition and obtain a gaming licence, participants will be offered a part-time or full-time position as a table games dealer at Rivers Casino.

New York becomes first state to surpass $2bn in monthly sports bets

New York’s mobile sports betting handle was $2bn in October, up 17.6 per cent compared to September. The figure makes New York the first US market to see $2bn in bets in one month. According to the New York Gaming Commission, revenue reached $166.3m, beating the previous record set in September ($165.6m). The state collected $84.8m from the 51 per cent tax rate.

FanDuel and DraftKings took 77 per cent of all wagers placed in the Empire State. FanDuel took $891.9m and revenue of $83.1m, while DraftKings’ handle fell by 8.1 per cent month-on-month to $652.3m and revenue dropped 3.5 per cent to $59.3m. Caesars had a handle of $193.2m, its best since March.