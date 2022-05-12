Rivers Casino Pittsburgh to jost job fairs

The company will hold hiring events before the opening of the new Landing Hotel.

US.- Rivers Casino Portsmouth, in Pennsylvania, has announced it will host job fairs over the next months in preparation for the summer opening of The Landing Hotel, a new four-story property. The Landing Hotel, which includes 219 guest rooms, will add approximately 128 permanent new hotel and casino jobs.

On May 18, Rivers Casino will host a hiring event at the casino’s second-floor ballroom. The venue expects to fill both full-time and part-time positions.

Roy Corby, the general manager of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, said: “We’re thrilled to kick off our job fair series in the City of Portsmouth and offer local job seekers an opportunity to grow with our winning team.”

Pennsylvania sets new state record for gaming revenue in March

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported that the state´s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $462.7m in March. That’s highest revenue in a single month, beating the previous record of $432.4m set in November.

Retail table game revenue exceeded $90m for the first time, hitting $94.2m in March. That’s an increase of 32.12 per cent from the same month last year when revenue was $71.3m. The previous record was $89m registered in October 2021.

