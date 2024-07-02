River Rock Casino Resort celebrates 20th anniversary

An event took place in the resort’s main atrium.

Canada.- Vancouver’s River Rock Casino Resort has celebrated its 20th anniversary. The celebration took place in the resort’s main atrium, which is undergoing renovation to accommodate the addition of the Gordon Ramsay steak restaurant.

The event was hosted by voice actor, and radio and TV host Kevin Lim, who kicked off the ceremony by inviting Stephen Lee, CEO of Musqueam Capital Corporation, to welcome attendees. The event also featured remarks by Matthew Anfinson, CEO of Great Canadian Entertainment, and Terrance Doyle, president and chief development officer, who shared stories from the property’s 20-year history. They honoured the 136 “Day One” employees, many of whom were in attendance.

Anfinson said: “We are very proud to celebrate two decades of entertainment and excellence at River Rock Casino Resort. This destination stands as a beacon of innovation, continually pushing the boundaries to provide unparalleled experiences for our guests. This success would not be possible without the unwavering dedication and hard work of our exceptional team, whose passion drives our achievement.”

Malcolm Brodie, mayor of the City of Richmond, and Jerry Williamson, director of gaming facilities and development at BCLC, said the City of Richmond has received over $280m from BCLC as its share of gaming revenue generated by River Rock. This has contributed to capital projects in the city like the Richmond Olympic Oval and Minoru Seniors’ Centre.

