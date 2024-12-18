Riot Games to allow betting sponsorship of Valorant and League of Legends teams

The developers will allow esports teams to explore potential deals with approved betting platforms.

US.- The video game developer Riot Games is to allow esports teams to enter into sponsorship deals with betting operators starting in 2025. Writing on X (the former Twitter), Whalen Rozelle, the chief operating officer of Riot’s esports division said that Leagues of Legends and Valorant Champions Tour teams in the EMA and the Americas would be able to explore partnerships “with Riot-approved betting platforms”.

The move is a departure from Riot Games’ previous stance against the presence of betting brands in its esports competitions. Nevertheless, for the 2024 League of Legends EMEA Championship season, Riot Games did raise the minimum player age for professional teams to 18 to allow it to “explore additional revenue opportunities”.

The move to allow betting sponsorship in esports is controversial, with some branding it unethical. Some fans were already upset about the introduction of so-called ‘gacha skins’, items that players can obtain by exchanging in-game currency for random drops. Some observers are calling for teams to be required to take courses on betting and to be banned from placing bets at any level.

A few weeks ago, we told partnered LoL Esports and VCT teams in Americas and EMEA that starting in 2025, they’ll be allowed to explore… — Whalen Rozelle (@RiotMagus) December 16, 2024

Rozelle stressed that the decision “wasn’t made lightly”. He added: “It’s the result of careful study and planning to settle on a move that will unlock new revenue opportunities for teams while also protecting competitive integrity and the overall fan experience.”

Riot insists that its own channels will remain betting-free, and that no betting brands will appear on its broadcasts, socials, or jerseys. Meanwhile, Riot will vet all potential betting partners according to its standards for integrity, transparency, and fan engagement. Sportsbooks will also need to meet local regulatory and licensing requirements.

Rozelle added: “This is a new sponsorship category for our esports, and we’ll approach it thoughtfully. We’ll learn a lot along the way, and we’ll make changes if at any point this compromises the integrity of the sport or impacts the high-quality experience our fans have today. Depending on how this initial implementation goes, we’ll evaluate opportunities to expand—or refine—our approach in the future.”

The news comes after Stake entered into a deal to sponsor the English broadcast of GRID and Eden Esports’ Champion of Champions Tour back in October. It was named the exclusive betting partner for the broadcast of the CS2 esports event, making it the first time the operator has sponsored an esports event or competitive gaming.