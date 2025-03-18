Legends Bay Casino Resort appoints Ben Douglass as general manager

Douglass was most recently general manager at KLA-MO-YA Casino.

US.- Legends Bay Casino Resort in Reno has named Ben Douglass as its new general manager. He has over 18 years of hospitality and gaming experience including roles overseeing operations at properties in Nevada, Oregon, Colorado and Indiana. Most recently, he served as general manager at KLA-MO-YA Casino.

DeCourcy Graham, chief operating officer of Olympia Gaming, said: “Ben’s extensive experience, combined with his passion for this industry and deep connection to Reno/Sparks, makes him an invaluable addition to our team. We’re confident that his leadership will elevate Legends Bay Casino to new heights.”

Douglass commented: “I’m thrilled to return to Northern Nevada, the city where I grew up, and to join the incredible team at Legends Bay Casino. This community means the world to me, and I look forward to enhancing the guest experience, building upon our successes, and making Legends Bay Casino a premier destination for locals and visitors alike.”

The casino is located in Reno. Photo: Legends Bay Casino.

Legends Bay Casino opened in 2022, becoming the first new casino in Reno since Silver Legacy in 1995. The 80,000-square-foot venue is located in The Outlets at Legends shopping centre. It has a gaming floor covering 40,000 square feet with 660 slot machines, 10 table games, and a sportsbook operated by Circa Sports.