Onlyplay presents its latest title: “Clover Force”

Clover Force is a game that brings St. Patrick’s Day to life.

Press release.- Onlyplay presents Clover Force, a 3×3 video slot with gold coins, lucky clovers and big wins, wrapped in the festive spirit of the season. With medium volatility, an RTP of 95.50 per cent and a HIT ratio of 12.8 per cent, every spin feels like it could lead to something exciting

“From the very first spin, players are immersed in a world filled with possibilities,” said the company. The reels are set against a landscape of green fields, with sunlight glinting off scattered coins and clovers swaying gently in the breeze.

The symbols in Clover Force were carefully crafted to reflect the atmosphere of St. Patrick’s Day, blending luck and fortune in a way that evokes both familiarity and enchantment. The environment exudes an air of celebration, reminiscent of a grand event.

According to representatives, each spin brings new surprises, with the Coin Respin Bonus serving as the centerpiece of the gameplay. This bonus is triggered when special symbols appear across all three reels, causing the screen to fill with gleaming coins, each of which holds a value. With every new coin struck, a payout is awarded, and when players believe the bonus has ended, the re-spin counter resets, allowing the pursuit of further rewards to continue.

For those who prefer immediate action, a Bonus Buy feature is available, providing direct access to the bonus round at any time. With the opportunity to win Mini, Major, and Grand jackpots, each spin holds the potential to transform into a defining moment, offering unforgettable excitement.

According to the Onlyplay team, what sets Clover Force apart is the sheer enjoyment it offers. The game encapsulates the thrill of St. Patrick’s Day, from the accumulation of coins to the collector symbol that unlocks substantial prizes. The anticipation of nearing a jackpot heightens the experience, making every spin feel like a step closer to fortune.

Clover Force invites players to embark on a golden adventure, where the reels offer endless possibilities. The fields brim with luck, the coins sparkle with promise, and the next big win may be just one spin away. “It is a game defined by luck, excitement, and the pursuit of golden rewards,” concluded the company.