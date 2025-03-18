Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue decreases in February

Commercial and tribal operators generator $268.5m.

US.- Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $268.5m in igaming and online sports betting gross receipts in February. That’s down 18.9 per cent from January’s $331.2m. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB), igaming gross receipts totalled $222.5m and gross sports betting receipts $46m, down from $83m in January.

Combined adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $236.3m: $209.1m from iGaming and $27.2m from online sports betting. Igaming AGR decreased 10.3 per cent and sports betting decreased 50.2 per cent from January. Igaming AGR was up by 23.6 per cent and sports betting AGR by $14.3m year-over-year. The online sports betting handle totalled $379.8m, down 31.6 per cent from January.

In February, operators reported submitting $43.8m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $12.1m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees. Tribal operators reported making $4.7m in payments to governing bodies.

As of February 2025, 15 commercial and tribal operators have been authorised. Currently, 12 commercial and tribal operators offer online sports betting and 15 operators offer igaming.