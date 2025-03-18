AGEM elects new chair and board

Ryan Comstock has been elected as AGEM chairman for two years.

US.- The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) has announced that Ryan Comstock, chief operating officer (COO) at Ainsworth Game Technology, has been elected as chairman for a two-year term. Previously AGEM treasurer, Comstock succeeds Robert Parente, executive vice president and chief business development officer at Light & Wonder, who will become treasurer for a one-year term.

Thomas Jingoli, EVP and COO at Konami Gaming, has been appointed association secretary for a one-year term. Elaine Hodgson, president and chief executive of Incredible Technologies; Luke Orchard, senior vice president, chief compliance and risk management officer at International Game Technology, David Lucchese, EVP of sales, marketing and digital at Everi Holdings, Lauralyn Sandoval, vice president of new markets at Aristocrat Gaming and Randy Gilbert, chief financial officer and chief operation officer at Table Trac were appointed as directors for a one-year term.

AGEM is a Las Vegas-based trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, table games, key components and support products for the gaming industry. The AGEM Index of members’ share prices reached 1,780.62 points in February. That’s an increase of 150.62 points or 9.2 per cent sequentially and 41.2 per cent, or 519.52 points, year-on-year. Eight of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price increases.