Hayk Sargsyan, Galaxsys: “We’re excited to showcase all of our games at SiGMA Americas”

The company’s CEO spoke with Focus Gaming News about the upcoming event in Brazil.

Exclusive interview.- Galaxsys is one of the many companies that will attend SiGMA Americas, taking place April 7 – 10 at the Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo. Before the start of the event, the company’s CEO, Hayk Sargsyan, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview in which he reflected on the upcoming event and Galaxsys’ goals for the rest of the year.

What does Galaxsys expect from SiGMA Americas?

We’re looking forward to SiGMA Americas as we expect it to be an excellent platform for networking and discovering new opportunities. The expos we’ve attended in Brazil so far have been incredibly productive, and we anticipate the same level of success at SiGMA. It’s always a great opportunity to connect with industry professionals, build relationships with potential partners, and show our latest games.

What product is the company most eager to showcase at the event?

We’re excited to showcase all of our games at SiGMA Americas, as they’ll be available in demos for our partners to explore. However, we’re particularly proud to highlight our new slot games, as this is a relatively new direction for us. We anticipate strong interest in titles like Funny Faces: Hoglet-Moglet and our upcoming release, El Dorado, which officially goes live this week. These new slot games are generating a lot of buzz, and we’re proud to present them to both our current and potential partners at the event.

Galaxsys recently introduced Play Me, bringing a twist to the turbo and crash games concept. Why do you think this type of game is so well-received in different markets?

Play Me indeed brings a fresh twist to the popular turbo and crash game concept. Players love the fast-paced, entertaining nature of these types of games. The simplicity and high-speed action make it appealing to a wide audience, and it fits perfectly with the growing demand for dynamic, instant-gratification experiences across different markets. Although the game is still new, we’ve already received a lot of positive feedback because Play Me offers both fun and excitement to players in various regions.

Tower Rush recently won the Best Crash Game award at SiGMA Africa, its second award in Q2. What do you believe has contributed to its outstanding success?

Tower Rush has been a standout success since its launch, and winning three awards already is truly incredible. I believe its success comes from its simple yet engaging mechanics, combined with the well-known theme we chose for the game. From the start, we knew Tower Rush had the potential to be a hit, but it has far exceeded our expectations—winning the SiGMA Europe Award last year and two more this year at AIBC Eurasia and SiGMA Africa. I’m confident this won’t be the last time we see Tower Rush in the spotlight for its award-winning success.

What objectives does the company have for the rest of the year?

For the rest of the year, our main objectives at Galaxsys are to continue expanding our game portfolio, with a special focus on introducing new slot games. We’re also focused on strengthening our relationships with current partners and building new partnerships in key markets. This year, we are broadening our focus and reach and our goal is to become a provider that offers a complete set of tools for both the B2B and B2C sectors.

