Rio All-Suite Hotel Casino in Las Vegas launches new rewards programme

Caesars Rewards cards will no longer be accepted at the resort.

Dreamscape Companies has announced the launch of Rio Rewards.

US.- Dreamscape Companies has announced the launch of Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino Las Vegas’ new property rewards programme, Rio Rewards. With the introduction of the new programme, Caesars Rewards cards will no longer be accepted at the property.

Rio Rewards will feature Rouge, Azul, Gold, and Platinum tiers. Benefits will include complimentary hotel accommodation, show tickets, early check-in/late check-out, monthly dining credits and daily drink vouchers.

Existing Caesars Rewards members who have visited Rio since late 2017 will be pre-assigned new rewards loyalty programme accounts. They will be able to pick up a new card at one of the Rio Rewards desks or at a loyalty kiosk at the casino.

Kevin Sweet, chief gaming officer of the Rio, said: “The introduction of Rio Rewards marks an important milestone now that Dreamscape has officially taken over operations of the resort. We created a rewards program that would appeal to both locals and visitors alike. When compared to other loyalty programs around town, we are confident that Rio Rewards will stand alone at the top of what is given back to the guest in rewards and comps.”

In June, Dreamscape Companies revealed plans to renovate the Rio Hotel & Casino. It announced deals with architectural and design partners involved in the project. The design companies who will carry on the work are Fettle, Gianpiero Gaglione Interior Design (GGID), Lifescapes International, and Marnell Architecture.

Dreamscape’s multi-year redevelopment will include a renovation of the 2,500 all-suite guest rooms, 150,000 square-foot casino floor and 220,000 square-foot meeting and conventions space.