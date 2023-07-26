Richmond casino project gets approval for November ballot

One Casino and Resort project will get another chance with a second public vote.

US.- Urban One will get another vote on its proposed One Resort + Casino in Richmond, Virginia. The Virginia Lottery has approved the city council’s plans to hold a second referendum on the $562m project. On Tuesday, a court order authorised the city to place the proposal on the ballot on November 7.

The casino project developers, RVA Entertainment Holdings, comprising Churchill Downs and Urban One, have welcomed the news.

“Churchill Downs has been proudly providing our guests extraordinary entertainment experiences for 150 years, beginning with the iconic Kentucky Derby,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs. “Our company has proven success in the development and operations of premier entertainment, gaming, and racing venues that deliver tangible and meaningful benefits for our host communities. We look forward to delivering on this mission and vision in Richmond.”

Mayor Levar Stoney said: “I am excited to see the Virginia Lottery and the Richmond Circuit Court approve the referendum for a Richmond destination resort and entertainment venue that will provide 1,300 good-paying jobs and an estimated $30 million in annual revenue to tackle our community’s greatest needs. Richmond is experiencing record development and growth, and with the addition of a destination resort we will change the economic trajectory of Southside for years to come.”

A previous referendum was narrowly voted down by residents in November 2021. Urban One’s plan was to construct a 90,000 square foot gaming floor with 2,000 slot machines, over 100 gaming tables, a competition poker room and a sportsbook. A hotel would have offered 250 4-Star, AAA 4-Diamond luxury rooms, with the possibility to expand to 600.

