Rhode Island online gaming revenue reaches $2.08m in April

April was the second month of legal online casino gaming in the state.

US.- Rhode Island online gaming revenue was $2.08m in April, up 72 per cent compared to March. April was the state’s second month of legal online casino gaming after the market launched on March 5. Online slots generated $1.34m (64 per cent of all revenue) and online table games generated $740,579.

Rhode Island is the seventh US jurisdiction to regulate igaming after New Jersey, Connecticut, Michigan, Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Legislation was signed last June by Governor Daniel McKee. Bally’s has exclusive rights to operate via its Twin River and Twin River-Tiverton properties with IGT as its vendor. Players have to be located within the state.