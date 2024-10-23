BetVictor names Tracy McGrady as safer gambling ambassador in Canada

BVGroup has announced a partnership with the seven-time NBA All-Star player.

Canada.- BVGroup has appointed the seven-time NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady as safer gambling ambassador in Canada for its flagship BetVictor brand. McGrady will encourage Canadian customers to bet and play safely and responsibly.

Tracy McGrady had a 16-year career in the NBA at the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and the San Antonio Spurs teams.

Brent Almeida, CCO of BVGroup, said: “We are thrilled to have signed Tracy McGrady to BetVictor to promote Safer Gambling. Tracy is a perfect role model, with an amazing career across 16 seasons in the NBA. Aligning with him is a perfect fit for the BetVictor brand.”

Tracy McGrady added: “I’m delighted to continue my close partnership with BVGroup and become BetVictor’s safer gambling ambassador in Canada. Safer gambling is an important issue across Canada, and I look forward to helping to promote this message alongside BetVictor to encourage Canadian customers to bet and play safely and responsibly.”

The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) has concluded its anti-match-fixing education programme with the Professional Footballers’ Association Canada (PFA Canada). Nearly 200 players in Canadian Premier League (CPL) teams took part.

The programme was made possible by a CA$300,000 ($217,600) three-year fund supported by bet365, Betway and FanDuel. It provided free in-person training and online resources delivered by the PFA Canada through its Protecting the Integrity of the Game workshops. The programme started in Ontario and finished in Alberta, covering teams in Nova Scotia, Manitoba, and British Colombia.