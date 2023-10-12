Resorts World Las Vegas announces activities for Formula 1 Grand Prix

The resort has announced a variety of initiatives from November 15 to 19 for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023.

US.- Resorts World Las Vegas has announced a variety of experiences during the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023. The activities will run from November 15 to 19. The resort will offer various Formula 1-themed activities, dining offerings and entertainment.

Guests will be able to watch the race at select venues including Alle Lounge on 66, Crystal Bar, Dawg House Saloon and Sports Book, Eight Cigar Lounge, Famous Foods Street Eats, Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge, High Limit Bar and RedTail.

At Zouk Nightclub, there will be performances by DJ Snake, Travis Scott, Zedd, and Tiësto. Ayu Dayclub will offer live performances by G-Eazy and Ludacris. Visitors will see race-themed pop-ups by Jack Daniel’s, Michelob Ultra, Samsung, Therabody, Volcan de mi Tierra Tequila, ZYN and F1 pop-up merchandise stores from international brand, Racing Miami.

Circa Resort & Casino has also announced activities for the Formula 1 event. It is to host the Red Bull Watch Party at Stadium Swim, in Las Vegas, on November 18. The F1 watch party. There will be an RB14 Static Car and racing decor. The race will be shown on the venue’s 143-foot diagonal screen. The Circa Sportsbook will show the race on its three-story, 78-million-pixel screen.

