Circa Resort & Casino to host Las Vegas F1 watch party

The Red Bull Watch Party will be held at Stadium Swim.

US.- Circa Resort & Casino is to host the Red Bull Watch Party at Stadium Swim, in Las Vegas, on November 18. The F1 watch party. There will be a RB14 Static Car and racing decor. The race will be shown on the venue’s 143-foot diagonal screen. The Circa Sportsbook will show the race on it three-story, 78-million-pixel screen.

Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa, said: “With electrifying energy and an exciting outdoor environment, Stadium Swim will be the place to catch the big race. Come grab a spot in the heated pools, grab a cabana with your friends, or choose a seat right in front of our massive screen where the full audio and excitement will surround you. There is no bad seat when you watch the race here, and we know this is going to set the bar high for years to come.”

Fontainebleau Las Vegas to open on December 13

Fontainebleau Development has announced that Fontainebleau Las Vegas will open on December 13, pending regulatory approvals. The resort is in the final stages of construction and has begun taking reservations online.

The 67-story venue will have 3,644 rooms and suites, 150,000-square-feet of gaming space, a 14,000-square-foot fitness centre and a 55,000-square-foot Lapis Spa designed by Milan-based Lissoni & Partners. Additional resort amenities will include a 96,500-square-foot luxury retail district, a six-acre pool district, 550,000-square-feet of customisable, indoor-outdoor meeting space and the forthcoming LIV and LIV Beach experiences.