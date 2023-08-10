Resorts World generated $4bn in 12 years for New York lottery education fund

Genting says it is proud of the contribution.

US.- Resorts World Casino New York City has announced it has crossed the $4bn mark in the amount of revenue it has generated for New York’s lottery education fund in the past 12 years.

Robert DeSalvio, president, Genting Americas East, said: “This has been a summer to remember for all of Resorts World’s properties in New York State, but I’m most proud of what we have been able to accomplish for New York’s public schools by supporting students and educations with much-needed resources.

“From Queens to the Catskills to the Hudson Valley, we are continuing to deliver on our commitment to communities, our commitment to our workforce, and our commitment to all of New York. The best part is we are just getting started and we can build on this significant momentum and elevate our contributions across the state.”

Thomas Grech, president and chief executive officer of Queens Chamber of Commerce, added: “Thanks to the ongoing growth and success of Resorts World in Queens, students and educators across the borough, across the city, and across the state are greatly benefiting. These numbers not only demonstrate the positive impact that Resorts World has had during its first dozen years but the potentially greater impact it can have in the next dozen.”

In December 2022, Genting opened Resorts World Hudson Valley. The venue is located in what was a Bon-Ton department store in Newburgh Mall. Located 60 miles north of Manhattan, the casino has 50,000 square feet of gaming and hospitality space, 1,200 slot machines and electronic table games and a Resorts World Bet Sports Bar.

New York sports betting handle reaches $1.17bn in June

New York’s sports betting handle was $1.17bn in June, up 11.3 per cent year-on-year but 14 per cent lower than in May of this year ($1.36bn). According to the New York Gaming Commission, revenue reached $103.8m, down 31.7 per cent from May but up 42 per cent compared to June 2022.

New York’s operators finished June with an 8.6 per cent hold, which was down 2.5 points from the previous month. Reported tax revenue was $52.9m, the lowest since August 2022.