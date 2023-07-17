Residents sign petition against proposed gaming venue in London

Comments on the casino plans are open until the end of the month.

The adult gaming centre is planned for a former bank in Enfield.

UK.- Over 1,000 residents have signed a petition against plans for a gambling venue in Palmers Green, Enfield, in London. Palace Amusements has applied to Enfield Council for a premises licence for an adult gaming centre in a former Lloyds Bank branch at 369-371 Green Lanes.

Residents say that the road already has four betting shops and a gaming centre. They fear that gambling venues could lead to crime and disorder and normalise gambling for children.

Giorgia Scaturro, who is part of Palmers Green Action Team, told local press: “We work very hard to bring businesses that could improve the local economy. This is a family-friendly community – 20 per cent of the demographic is children, and there is particularly no offer for them.

“We feel powerless. We want a cinema, a bookshop – and [instead] we get Palace Amusements. If this gaming centre goes ahead, we will have one patisserie between Ladbrokes and Palace Amusements. How can this be allowed?”

The petition argues that the adult gaming centre “is totally unsuitable in this area with a large number of growing families and elderly”. It claims that children “will be exposed to yet more betting shops and gamblers while en route to school, to the nearby park, playgrounds and local shops, or at bus stops.”

Giorgia added: “Palmers Green is in the 40 per cent most deprived neighbourhoods in the UK. Another betting shop is not going to help socially or economically. We just want this to stop.” She urged residents to send objections to the council before the July 31 deadline.

Middlesbrough casino plans get semi-approval

Elsewhere in the UK, a decision on whether a proposed casino in Middlesbrough, Teeside, can open 24 hours a day has been delayed. Gambling firm Luxury Leisure has applied to change its licence for Admiral Casino on 22 Newport Road to remove a 50m2 area of the site from its current licence.

Another gambling firm, Double Diamond Gaming, has applied to transfer the casino licence it holds for the former Rainbow Casino at Teesside Park to the space freed up. The two companies have agreed that Luxury Leisure would then seek to transfer the casino licence into its name. It would then request permission from the council to expand on the 50m2 licensed area to operate Admiral as a casino.

The operator also wants to run the venue 24 hours per day, whereas the current licence covers from midday until 6am. However, while the council agreed that Double Diamond Gaming could transfer its licence to Admiral, Luxury Leisure will not be able to operate casino gaming 24 hours until it submits another application and attends another hearing at least two months down the line.

Meanwhile, the Betting and Gaming Council has urged MPs to speed up plans for the modernisation of casinos in the UK. Chief executive Michael Dugher and executive director of standards and innovation Wes Himes gave evidence to the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee in a session also attended by John White, the chief Executive of Bacta, and Miles Baron, the chief executive of the Bingo Association.