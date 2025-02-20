Relax Gaming transports players to an alternative Egypt in Glyph of Gods

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games via its partnership programmes.

With its cascading reels, dynamic bonus mechanics, and engaging design, Glyph of Gods is built to appeal to a broad player base.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has revealed Glyph of Gods, an Egyptian-themed slot where hieroglyphs hold the key to wins.

Bringing a fresh take on the much-loved Egyptian theme, this game features Glyph positions which allow for wild, bonus, and Glyph symbols to land in dedicated spots, opening up multiple opportunities for big winning moments.

Landing three bonus symbols triggers seven free spins, where players can choose between Sticky Glyphs mode, which locks all Glyph positions for the duration of the round, or sticky symbols mode, where collected Glyph symbols remain active throughout Free Spins for bigger win potential.

Collecting four bonus symbols unlocks super free spins, activating both modes simultaneously, offering players even more payout potential.

The game’s sticky Glyphs feature keeps Glyph positions locked in place throughout free spins, transforming them into collected Glyph symbols at the end of each spin to trigger more cascades. Each additional bonus symbol awards an additional free spin, keeping the momentum going.

With its cascading reels, dynamic bonus mechanics, and engaging design, Glyph of Gods is built to appeal to a broad player base.

“With Glyph of Gods, we’ve created a feature-rich slot that maximises player engagement through Sticky Glyphs and cascading mechanics. The medium volatility combined with Free Spins, bonus modes, and big win potential makes this an exciting title for both players and operators,” – CPO at Relax Gaming.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.