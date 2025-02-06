Monsters invade the meadow in Relax Gaming release Giants and Sheep

Relax Gaming’s latest release can see players net up to a maximum of 10,000x through three different wild features, giant symbols and a lucrative free spins bonus.

Press release.- Relax Gaming has combined fear with fluff as mythical creatures and farmyard favourites go head-to-head in its brand-new release Giants and Sheep.

This ginormous 5×4 slot can see players net up to a maximum of 10,000x through three different wild features, giant symbols and a lucrative free spins bonus.

At any time during gameplay, one of three wild features can occur. Wild Expand sees a giant hit the reels, forcing the symbols to expand across an entire reel. Wild Spread sees a giant poke the reels, causing adjacent symbols to turn wild. Finally, a wild multiplier can randomly appear, multiplying the value of any win that passes through a wild symbol.

Giant symbols in 2×2, 3×3, or 4×4 configurations can appear at any time on the reels, and both Wild Expand and Wild Spread features can appear simultaneously, offering big wins!

Should players land three, four or five bonus symbols, they will trigger six, eight or ten free spins, respectively. One of three bonus versions is randomly selected: Extra bonus free spins, extra wild free spins, and extra giant free spins. Every additional bonus symbol that lands during the feature will award an additional spin.

The company said: “With impressive graphics, a unique theme and gripping features, Giants and Sheep is a fantastic addition to any operator’s portfolio, designed to attract new players and drive retention.”

Relax Gaming was awarded GGA’s Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for Dream Drop Jackpots. Amongst its 6 Slot of the Year titles is Money Train 3, awarded at the 2023 CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards. The brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards and the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programs.