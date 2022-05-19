Red Tiger launches the new slot Big Cat Rescue Megaways

Carole Baskin, Founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue comes to the slot world with this game.

Press release.- Red Tiger has today launched a new big cat slot game, and players who have been fans of the Carole Baskin story so far are going to love her in the slots universe with Big Cat Rescue Megaways.

Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue sanctuary has captured the imagination of millions of people worldwide. As a not-for-profit organisation providing a permanent home to abandoned and abused big cats, a portion of the proceeds from this latest slot offering from Red Tiger, will go towards supporting the sanctuary’s work.

The game itself features not only the Big Cats that people have come to know and love but also Carole Baskin herself. Gather three Carole Baskin Scatter symbols within the game, and players will trigger a bonus wheel Free Spins game. Spinning the wheel can land players up to 22 Free Spins and a starting Win Multiplier of up to 10x.

With a maximum potential of 117,649 Megaway to win and Ways Mutlipliers of up to 7x, players have even more chances to prowl the reels for some incredibly juicy wins.

Carole Baskin, Founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue said: “I’ve loved working with the Red Tiger Team. They’ve been so creative and have really listened to all the ideas that I had about how to bring the Big Cats and the sanctuary into a gaming environment. When we came together to bring this all to life, the team came with everything fleshed out, with beautiful graphics and gameplays that was fun and exciting. All of that and more has made this game something that I’m really proud of.”

James Jones, Head of Business Development at Evolution said: “This game brings the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary to life in a whole new way. Featuring the legendary Carole Baskin a game symbol and showing off the magnificence of these great cats, we’re proud to bring Big Cat Rescue Megaways™ to players this year. It’s a slot game that’s not only fun to play, but also helps support the rescue and rehabilitation of these animals, and we can’t wait for players to get their claws into the many amazing mechanics this game has to offer.”