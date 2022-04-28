Red Tiger launched the new slot Dragons Clusterbuster

This game is full of fantastical features, swooping dragons, and a prize-giving ClusterbusterTM mechanic.

Press release.- Red Tiger has launched a dragon-themed slot: Dragons Clusterbuster. Full of fantastical features, swooping dragons, and a prize-giving ClusterbusterTM mechanic, this game will transport players to a world where mythical creatures hold sway.

All the features that players can enjoy during this game are initially locked. To unlock them and experience some fiery prizes, players will have to hatch the Dragon Egg in the middle of the reels. Dragon Eggs are represented by the 3×3 cluster in the middle of the slot.

When a cluster win occurs next to the Dragon Egg, the adjacent parts of the egg are destroyed through the Clusterbuster mechanic. When all the Egg’s parts are destroyed, an exciting feature is unlocked. The unlocked feature is then triggered in the next spin.

Throughout the game, hatching a Dragon Egg reveals a Dragon Eye at the top of the screen to indicate players progress – dragons don’t give up their gold easily! Once all Eggs have been cracked, the final Fire Egg is unlocked and triggers 10 Free Spins.

James Jones, Head of Business Development at Evolution said: “With stunning graphics and a hypnotic soundtrack, Dragons ClusterbusterTM brings the fantasy world of dragons to life. The team has worked hard to create a rich and engaging slot game that players are going to love to delve into. There are prizes, Fire Eggs, and a ClusterbusterTM mechanic that will keep everyone on their toes – what’s not to love?”