Red Rock Resorts to launch new gaming tavern brand in Las Vegas

The Nevada Gaming Commission has approved the launch of Seventy Six Taverns by Station Casinos.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Commission has unanimously approved Red Rock Resorts‘s new gaming tavern brand in Las Vegas. The first Seventy Six Taverns by Station Casinos is expected to open by the end of September and will offer gaming, food and sports viewing on the corner of Centennial and North Lamb.

The name refers to 1976, the year the company was founded, and the venue can have up to 15 bartop gaming machines. It will be the first of seven locations the company is planning to operate in the Las Vegas Valley. A second venue is expected by January 2025, and all seven could be open by January 2026.

Red Rock Resorts reports $486.4m in revenue for Q2

In it second-quarter financial results, Red Rock Resorts reported revenue of $486.4m, 16.9 per cent higher than in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $201.7m, an increase of 15 per cent year-on-year, while net income was $69.8m, down 6.8 per cent from $74.9m in the same period of 2023.

For Las Vegas operations, net revenue was $483.2m for Q2 2024, an increase of 17.1 per cent, or $70.6m, from $412.6m in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $223.1m, an increase of 15.6 per cent from $193.1m in Q2 2023. Casino revenue was $319.6m, while food and beverage reported $91.7m, and room revenue stood at $50.1m.