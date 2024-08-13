Real Madrid vs Atalanta: how to make money on the UEFA Super Cup match with 1xBet

The UEFA Super Cup will be an opportunity to earn high commissions with the 1xBet Affiliate Program.

On August 14, Kylian Mbappé may win his first trophy with Real Madrid in his debut match.

Real Madrid’s acquisitions, Atalanta’s losses

The Meringues were the top team last season, winning both the Champions League and La Liga. During this time, Real Madrid only lost twice, both times to Atlético in domestic competitions.

It seems everything is going well, but Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez believes the team can be even better. That’s why the Madrid club signed Kylian Mbappé and is anticipating the arrival of 18-year-old Endrick from Palmeiras, whose rights were acquired in December 2022.

However, Mbappé’s place in the UEFA Super Cup starting line-up isn’t guaranteed—Carlo Ancelotti considers relying on players from the Champions League final. With Toni Kroos and Nacho already departing and the expected shift back to the 4-3-3 formation (after last season’s 4-4-2 diamond set-up), coupled with public expectations, Mbappé has a chance to play in the starting line-up.

For Europa League winner Atalanta, the off-season has been challenging. The heavy defeats to Parma and St. Pauli in friendlies are overshadowed by the issues with Gianluca Scamacca and Teun Koopmeiners. Scamacca is out for six months due to an injury, while Koopmeiners is suspended for openly expressing his desire to join Juventus.

To replace Scamacca, Atalanta has signed Italian forward Mateo Retegui, but Gian Piero Gasperini is likely to rely on experienced players. Expect to see Ademola Lookman, who scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, and Mario Pašalić, who played a key role in Liverpool’s defeat at Anfield.

Gasperini is adept at responding to challenges, updating his team with skill, and making players’ actions second nature.

Sensation is possible

Real Madrid aims for its sixth UEFA Super Cup and would become the tournament’s sole record holder with a win. In its current form, the Madrid team will be the favourite in any match, and Carlo Ancelotti is unlikely to want to ruin his perfect record. After all, the Italian coach has won all four of his previous UEFA Super Cup clashes.

The firm said not to underestimate Atalanta. Gasperini has described the match against Real Madrid as the pinnacle of the club’s history and will prepare his team accordingly. Last season, the Goddess tasted significant victories, and the chance to defeat Europe’s top team greatly fuels Bergamo’s ambition.

Real Madrid lost the UEFA Super Cup in 1998, 2000, and 2018—years when the Meringues weren’t as as they were in the Champions League final. The Madrid squad hasn’t overly stressed their preparations for this match. Mbappé, Bellingham, Carvajal, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Mendy, and Valverde didn’t participate in any pre-season games, so they haven’t reached peak form.

Hundreds of millions of fans are awaiting Kylian Mbappé's debut with the world's biggest club.