RAW iGaming launches in Ontario

Players will have access to titles such as Ave Caesar DynamicWays and Aztec SuperTracks.

Canada.- RAW iGaming has launched its content in the Canadian province of Ontario. Some of RAW iGaming’s titles to go live include Ave Caesar DynamicWays and the new Aztec SuperTracks.

RAW’s entry into Ontario forms part of its expansion plan in regulated markets. The studio holds approvals in the UK, Sweden and Malta among others.

Tom Wood, CEO of RAW Group, said: “From the outset when we founded RAW in 2021, our mindset was fixed on pushing creativity, and mechanics to deliver games that excite players in ways that other slot games haven’t even thought of. Our innovative products push boundaries but still deliver experiences that players recognize and want to play – a balance that is hard to strike.

“Our partners in the market either have a fast-growing or an established player base that exemplifies our growth strategy. We are honored to see our titles in Canadian lobbies and for players to see why we are the pink shark in the sea of sameness.”

Ontario igaming market generates US$14bn in wagers in Q2

iGaming Ontario (iGO) released its market performance report for the first quarter of its 2023-2024 fiscal year. It reports that $14bn was wagered between April 1 and June 30. Gaming revenue was C$545m, up 3.6 per cent compared to Q4’s $526m.

Active player accounts dropped below a million by the end of the quarter, falling to 920,000 from the 1.01m reported in the previous quarter. Average monthly spend per active player account improved to $197 (Q4: $174).

Casino games (slots, live and online table games and peer-to-peer bingo) contributed $392m in revenue from $11.6bn in bets, accounting for 72 per cent and 83 per cent of total numbers respectively. Betting (sports, esports, proposition and novelty bets) generated $138m in revenue from $2bn in wagers, and peer-to-peer poker generated $15m from $350m.