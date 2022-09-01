Randy Freer steps down from 888 board

Freer is stepping down after just a month on 888’s board.

UK.- 888 Holdings has announced that Randy Freer is stepping down from his recently confirmed role as an independent non-executive director (NED) of the company’s board. Freer, who specialised in US media and tech, had only been appointed last month.

The FTSE 250-listed gaming company said Freer had resigned because of “increased outside commitments”. Freer had joined the board alongside two other new NED appointments, Andrea Gisle Joosen and Andria Vidler.

Freer is chief executive of brand consultancy The Freer Company. Before that he served as CEO of Hulu and COO at Fox Networks Group, National Geographic and Big Ten Network.

Joosen previously served as a non-executive director at Mr Green before it was acquired by William Hill in 2018. She has also served as chair of Acast AB and as a non-executive director at ICA Gruppen and James Hardie Industries and now serves on the boards of Currys in the UK and Billerud AB in Sweden.

Vilder has a background in marketing and technology, but also served on the board at Gamesys. She’s worked as CEO of Tag EMEA since 2020, at Centaur Media for six years and at EMI Music UK and Ireland for four years. She has also held senior posts at the BBC and Bauer Media.

The nine-strong board has been reshuffled following 888’s acquisition of William Hill’s European assets. Group CEO Itai Pazner and CFO Yariv Dafna are joined by senior director Anne de Kerckhove, former William Hill CFO Mark Summerfield and the NEDs Limor Ganot and Ori Shaked.

888 Holdings chairman Lord Mendelsohn said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Randy for his contributions during his short time with 888 and wish him well for the future.

“With the highly relevant skills and experience of our recently strengthened board, we continue to see exciting opportunities ahead as we deliver the group’s growth strategy and generate further stakeholder value.”