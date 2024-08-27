Prepare for more summer heat with Amusnet’s latest slot release, 5 Power Hot

5 Power Hot offers a mixture of burning wins that will attract a wave of players.

This classic yet modern video slot features a variety of lucky symbols, along with many surprises across the reels. A combination of burning spins and fruitilicious wins are also expecting players who are not afraid of the heat.

5 Power Hot is a 5-reel, 5 fixed paylines slot game with vivid gameplay, epic sound effects, and excellent payouts. The Lucky Seven acts as a wild, while the Star acts as a scatter symbol and will help players form winning combinations on the reels.

The game includes a gamble feature to multiply winnings and a jackpot cards bonus game that can be triggered at random to offer players the opportunity to win jackpots.

Amusnet to showcase its diverse portfolio of games at SiGMA East Europe

Amusnet has announced its participation in the fourth edition of SiGMA East Europe, scheduled to take place in Budapest from September 2 to 4. At this event, the company will present its diverse portfolio, featuring a wide array of top-performing and newest casino games, including the celebrity slot Stoichkov#8 along with distinctive sales strategies designed to drive business growth across diverse markets.

Аnticipated to attract over 9,000 delegates and 200 speakers, the fourth edition of SiGMA East Europe features a specialised panel on Eastern European market trends and the SiGMA East Europe Awards Ceremony. Amusnet has received nominations for “Best Slot Design”, “Best Game Studio”, and “Best Slot Game Provider”.