Pragmatic Play takes the crown with Starlight Princess 1000

The new slot boasts a multiplier of up to 1,000x.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play unleashes enchanting star power with Starlight Princess 1000. A follow-up to the player-favourite Starlight Princess, the Slot now boasts an impressive multiplier of up to 1,000x. The artwork features colourful gems that appear on a 5×6 game grid, alongside the Starlight Princess herself standing adjacent to the reels.

A tumble feature occurs with every winning combination, removing them from play after each spin and replacing them with symbols from above. There is no limit to the amount of possible consecutive tumbles, allowing for big winning potential.

Multiplier symbols worth between 2x-1,000x the player’s bet can land on any spin, combining at the end of each tumble they’re part of and multiplying the prize.

The Starlight Princess can also appear as a Scatter, and landing four or more will trigger the free spins bonus round, where all multipliers are collected and added to the feature’s total winning value.

Starlight Princess 1000 exemplified Pragmatic Play’s continued commitment to expanding its beloved franchise lineup, which customers have consistently embraced, as seen in other recent releases like Twilight Princess and Big Bass Hold & Spinner Megaways.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Our Starlight Princess saga has seen incredible success, and Starlight Princess 1000 is set to continue that with plenty of exciting new features for players to discover. The addition of a 1,000x multiplier boosts winning chances to new heights, complemented by an action-packed bonus round that we’re sure fans of the original will embrace.”